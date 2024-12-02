Fant caught three of four targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Jets.

Fant returned to the lineup after a three-game absence due to a groin injury. He was still the clear No. 1 tight end with a 68 percent snap share, but AJ Barner is gaining some ground with a 40 percent share. Fant is still seeking his first touchdown of the season, and he has yet to post more than 65 yards in a game.