Fant recorded six receptions on seven targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 19-9 victory over the Cardinals.

Fant saw an uptick of involvement in the offense, tallying a season-high seven targets. He wasn't particularly efficient with the opportunity, but he did manage to lead the team in receptions and yards. Though Fant's usage has been inconsistent to begin his time in Seattle, he now has over 40 yards in each of his last two games.