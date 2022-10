Fant caught three of five targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 39-32 loss to the Saints.

Fant recorded 10 catches for 56 yards and a touchdown through the first four weeks, but he put together his best performance of the season in Week 5. He's still being out-snapped by Will Dissly, who has registered a 14-137-3 line thus far. In turn, Fant will be difficult to trust in fantasy, but Geno Smith's brilliance this year should provide occasional value if it continues.