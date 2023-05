Gindorff has agreed to a deal with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, John Boyle of the team's official website reports.

Gindorff accumulated 522 yards and 12 touchdowns on 44 receptions during his four-year collegiate career at North Dakota State. He will now look to make an impression in Seattle during OTAs and training camp, but he will be competing against a crowded tight end room.