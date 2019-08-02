Murray signed a contract with the Seahawks on Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Murray replaces Daniel Williams on Seattle's roster. The undrafted rookie out of Florida State will likely need to impress on special teams in order to carve out a depth role.

