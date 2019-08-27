Murray signed a contract with the Seahawks on Tuesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Murray previously spend around five days with Seattle in early August. The undrafted rookie out of Florida State will now work to make the most of his second chance with the Seahawks, and has a shot to carve out a depth role with both DK Metcalf (knee) and David Moore (shoulder) managing injuries.

