Seahawks' Oday Aboushi: Injures shoulder Monday
Aboushi is doubtful to return to Monday's game against the Falcons with a shoulder injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Aboushi sustained the injury early in the final before and headed to the locker room shortly thereafter. Mark Glowinski has stepped in for him at right guard.
