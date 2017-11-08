Seahawks' Oday Aboushi: Logs full practice
Aboushi (shoulder) was a full participant at Tuesday's walk-through, John Doyle of the Seahawks' official website reports.
Aboushi did not participate in Monday's walk-through, but his return as in full form Tuesday indicates he is on track to play Thursday against the Cardinals barring any setbacks.
