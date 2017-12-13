Aboushi (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll acknowledged several days earlier that Aboushi's season was over, but the team waited until after Sunday's loss to the Jaguars to make it official. With Aboushi shut down, Ethan Pocic and Luke Joeckel are expected to serve as Seattle's final three regular-season contests and for the duration of the team's potential postseason run.