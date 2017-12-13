Seahawks' Oday Aboushi: Officially hits IR
Aboushi (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll acknowledged several days earlier that Aboushi's season was over, but the team waited until after Sunday's loss to the Jaguars to make it official. With Aboushi shut down, Ethan Pocic and Luke Joeckel are expected to serve as Seattle's final three regular-season contests and for the duration of the team's potential postseason run.
More News
-
Seahawks' Oday Aboushi: Will shift to injured reserve•
-
Seahawks' Oday Aboushi: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Oday Aboushi: Unlikely for Week 13•
-
Seahawks' Oday Aboushi: Out Week 12 with dislocated shoulder•
-
Seahawks' Oday Aboushi: Injures shoulder Monday•
-
Seahawks' Oday Aboushi: Logs full practice•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...