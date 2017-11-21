Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that Aboushi is dealing with a dislocated shoulder and won't play Sunday against the 49ers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Aboushi, the Seahawks' starting right guard, didn't return to Monday's loss to the Falcons after sustaining the injury. Though he'll miss at least one contest, Aboushi's absence could be offset by the potential return of Luke Joeckel (knee), who Carroll suggested could play against San Francisco.