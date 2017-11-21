Seahawks' Oday Aboushi: Out Week 12 with dislocated shoulder
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that Aboushi is dealing with a dislocated shoulder and won't play Sunday against the 49ers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Aboushi, the Seahawks' starting right guard, didn't return to Monday's loss to the Falcons after sustaining the injury. Though he'll miss at least one contest, Aboushi's absence could be offset by the potential return of Luke Joeckel (knee), who Carroll suggested could play against San Francisco.
More News
-
Seahawks' Oday Aboushi: Injures shoulder Monday•
-
Seahawks' Oday Aboushi: Logs full practice•
-
Jets OL Oday Aboushi to serve one-game suspension•
-
Eric Decker among Jets' probables cleared for MNF•
-
Probables dominate injury report released by Jets•
-
Chris Ivory, Chris Johnson among Jets cleared to play•
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...
-
What you missed: SEA looking for help
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...