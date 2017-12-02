Seahawks' Oday Aboushi: Ruled out Sunday
Aboushi (shoulder) won't play Sunday against the Eagles, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Aboushi will miss his second straight game with the dislocated shoulder, leaving Luke Joeckel and Ethan Pocic to serve as Seattle's starting guards.
