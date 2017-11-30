Aboushi (shoulder) appears unlikely to play Sunday against the Eagles, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said prior to Wednesday's practice that Aboushi was making progress in his recovery from a dislocated shoulder, but since the guard didn't take part in the session in any capacity, indicating that there was no real change in his status. Look for Luke Joeckel and Ethan Pocic to serve as Seattle's starting guards in Week 13.