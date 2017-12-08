Seahawks' Oday Aboushi: Will shift to injured reserve
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Aboushi (shoulder) will be placed on injured reserve, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Carroll added that Aboushi, who has missed the Seahawks' last two games with the dislocated shoulder, will require surgery. Aboushi's shutdown likely means that Ethan Pocic (ankle), who Carroll expects to play Sunday against the Jaguars, will serve as the Seahawks' starting right guard for the rest of the season.
