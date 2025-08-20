Seahawks' Olu Oluwatimi: Back in action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Oluwatimi (back) returned to practice Tuesday, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.
Oluwatimi was back in action after missing a series of days with back tightness. The center appears to be on track to be a full go for Thursday's joint practice with the Packers, and he could potentially play in the team's preseason finale with Green Bay on Saturday.
