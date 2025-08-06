Seahawks' Olu Oluwatimi: Dealing with back tightness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Oluwatimi (back) didn't participate in Seattle's practice Tuesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Oluwatimi is dealing with back tightness, and head coach Mike Macdonald said he is currently considered to be day to day. Once healthy, Oluwatimi is expected to serve as the team's starting center during the upcoming campaign.
