Oluwatimi (knee/quadriceps) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Oluwatimi upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to a full practice session Friday, suggesting that he's moved past his injuries ahead of Sunday's contest. With Oluwatimi back at full health, he's expected to serve as the Seahawks' top center in Week 16.
