Coach Pete Carroll said Sunday that Oluwatimi is dealing with a sore wrist, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Oluwatimi was selected by the Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but he apparently sustained a wrist injury early in training camp. Once he's healthy, Carroll indicated that Oluwatimi will have a chance to compete with Evan Brown to serve as the Seahawks' starting center.