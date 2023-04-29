The Seahawks selected Oluwatimi in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 154th overall.

Seattle brings in Oluwatimi out of Michigan, who is about as seasoned as a college prospect can be. He started 49 games and was the anchor of Virginia's offensive line before joining the Wolverines and helping that line win the Joe Moore Award (nation's best offensive line) for the second year in a row. He's 309 pounds and can hold the point of attack. Look for Oluwatimi to challenge for the starting center role before too long.