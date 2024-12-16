Oluwatimi (knee) is doubtful to return to Sunday night's contest against the Packers.
Oluwatimi suffered a knee injury in the first half and it appears as if it will sideline him for the remainder of the contest. In his absence, Jalen Sundell has taken over at center versus Green Bay.
More News
-
Seahawks' Olusegun Oluwatimi: Ready to go for Week 1•
-
Seahawks' Olusegun Oluwatimi: Should play Saturday•
-
Seahawks' Olusegun Oluwatimi: Dealing with elbow injury•
-
Seahawks' Olusegun Oluwatimi: Healthy again•
-
Seahawks' Olusegun Oluwatimi: Managing sore wrist•
-
Seahawks' Olusegun Oluwatimi: Swooped up by Seattle•