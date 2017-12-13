The Seahawks promoted Dawson from their practice squad Wednesday.

Dawson's addition provides some much-needed depth at linebacker with K.J. Wright (concussion) and Bobby Wagner (hamstring) both uncertain to play Sunday against the Rams. Even if one or both players are sidelined, it's unlikely that Dawson would log substantial defensive snaps during the contest, as D.J. Alexander and Terence Garvin would be more likely candidates to earn promotions into the starting lineup.