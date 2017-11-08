Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Added to injury report
Richardson was added to the Seahawks' injury report Tuesday with a groin injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
It is unclear when Richardson sustained the injury, as he logged a full practice at Monday's walk-through. While the team is likely exercising caution with the 25-year-old pass-catcher due to the short week, the situation will still need to be monitored going forward. Tyler Lockett and Tanner McEvoy would presumably see increased roles should Richardson ultimately be unable to go Thursday against the Cardinals.
