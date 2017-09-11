Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Catches four passes in opener
Richardson caught four of seven targets for 59 yards Sunday in a season-opening loss at Green Bay.
Richardson started and played more (41 snaps) than Tyler Lockett (26 snaps), but the latter likely will retake the starting job when he is fully healthy after last year's season-ending broken leg. Richardson should still be involved in the passing game, but seven targets is probably on the high end of what to expect.
