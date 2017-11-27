Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Catches four passes
Richardson reeled in four of seven targets for 70 yards during Sunday's 24-13 win over the 49ers.
Richardson has now caught at least four receptions in back-to-back games after just two such performances in the season's first nine games. The fourth-year target has been a consistent big-play threat after remaining mostly quiet for most of his career and it seems as though Russell Wilson has taken notice. Richardson has been targeted more than Doug Baldwin in each of the past two games. While two games obviously doesn't change the hierarchy of Seattle's receiving corps, Richardson is someone to keep an eye on if you're looking for upward-trending receivers.
