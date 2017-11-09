Richardson (groin) is expected to suit up for Thursday's game at Arizona, but his snap count may be limited, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Richardson has been an effective No. 2 behind Doug Baldwin this season, turning the fourth-most targets (39) on the Seahawks into 52 yards per game and a team-high five touchdowns. While a tight hamstring kept Richardson out of practice both Tuesday and Wednesday, he's expected to suit up Thursday, albeit in a limited capacity.