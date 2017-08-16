Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Expected to be fine for Week 1
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he has no doubt Richardson (shoulder) will be ready for Week 1, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Richardson suffered an AC sprain in Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers, finishing with two catches for 30 yards on two targets. The injury didn't stop him from doing non-contact work at Tuesday's practice, so while he still figures to miss at least one preseason game, Richardson apparently isn't in serious jeopardy of sitting out Week 1. He's competing with Jermaine Kearse for the No. 3 receiver job, which could give him a shot at the No. 2 job if Tyler Lockett (leg) struggles to regain his form. Richardson took advantage of Lockett's absence in the playoffs last year, catching seven of nine targets for 131 yards and a touchdown in two games.
