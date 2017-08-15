Richardson (shoulder) is not expected to miss much time, freelance NFL reporter Jason La Canfora reports.

The Seattle receiver injured his shoulder during the team's first exhibition contest Sunday. The good news is Richardson is not expected to be sidelined for a long time and Seattle is confident he'll be ready to put on pads sooner than later. However, shoulder injuries don't have a great relationship with receivers and can often linger for awhile. Keep an eye on Richardson's progress as the week continues.