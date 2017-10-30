Richardson caught six of seven targets for 105 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 41-38 win over the Texans.

Richardson scored from 20 and seven yards out in the first half, giving him five touchdowns in his past six games. He had another potential touchdown wiped out by a Thomas Rawls chop-block penalty in the fourth quarter, but later boosted his stat line with a contested 48-yard catch on the game-winning drive. Richardson has either scored a touchdown or topped 50 yards in all but one game this season, but his average of 5.1 targets per contest suggests he'll have a hard time maintaining the consistency. It'll be a major surprise if he notches the second 100-yard game of his career in a tricky Week 9 matchup with the Redskins.