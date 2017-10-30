Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Explodes against Texans
Richardson caught six of seven targets for 105 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 41-38 win over the Texans.
Richardson scored from 20 and seven yards out in the first half, giving him five touchdowns in his past six games. He had another potential touchdown wiped out by a Thomas Rawls chop-block penalty in the fourth quarter, but later boosted his stat line with a contested 48-yard catch on the game-winning drive. Richardson has either scored a touchdown or topped 50 yards in all but one game this season, but his average of 5.1 targets per contest suggests he'll have a hard time maintaining the consistency. It'll be a major surprise if he notches the second 100-yard game of his career in a tricky Week 9 matchup with the Redskins.
More News
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Scores third TD of season•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Snags three passes against Rams•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Snags three passes against Indy•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Not on injury report•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Full practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Plays through dislocated finger•
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...