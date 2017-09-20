Richardson (finger) practiced fully Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Per Doug Baldwin, a bone burst through Richardson's finger in the early portion of Sunday's divisional matchup with the 49ers. In spite of the concern, Richardson proceeded to play 39 of the Seahawks' 82 offensive snaps, one of which happened to be the game-winning touchdown catch with 7:06 remaining in the contest. After practicing without limitations Wednesday, he appears poised to tape up the region and serve as a tertiary target within the passing attack yet again Sunday at Tennessee.