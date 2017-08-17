Richardson (shoulder) will be a game-time decision for Friday's preseason contest against the Vikings, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

Richardson's Week 1 availability doesn't appear to be in jeopardy after suffering an AC sprain in his shoulder during the Seahawks' preseason debut, but the team may elect to keep him sidelined or limited Friday as a precaution. Fellow receiver Tyler Lockett (leg) is also a game-time call, so Jermaine Kearse and Tanner McEvoy could see first-team reps alongside Doug Baldwin.