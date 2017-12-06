Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Held to eight yards
Richardson snatched two of four targets for eight yards during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Eagles.
The eight yards marked a season low for Richardson, who has had had a bit of a renaissance during his fourth year in the league with for touchdowns and six games of at least 50 yards. He's slowed down a bit as of late and has not reeled in a score in his last five games. He has a firm grasp on the No. 2 wideout job in Seattle but gets another tough test this coming week against the Jaguars.
