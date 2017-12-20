Richardson snagged two of seven targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 42-7 loss to the Rams.

Richardson has thrived on the long ball this season, and it should be no surprise that he's struggled in two of his last three games when he's been unable to get open deep. Richardson snagged 10 passes of at least 20 yards through the first nine games of the year, but he has just three such plays in the last five weeks. He gets a tough draw down the stretch. The Seahawks take on a Dallas defense ranked third in the league at suppressing opponent yardage per reception before finishing up with an Arizona team that held him to one, albeit 43-yard, catch in Week 10.