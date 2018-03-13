Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Likely joining Redskins
Richardson is expected to sign a five-year, $40 million deal with the Redskins later this week, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
This actually sounds like a bit of a bargain compared to the other contracts being handed out, though Richardson's deal reportedly will include $20 million in guarantees. The 2014 second-round pick broke out in the 2016 playoffs and carried his momentum into 2017, catching 44 of 80 targets for 703 yards (8.8 per target) and six touchdowns in 16 games. Richardson will turn 26 in April and could still take another step forward if he can improve his work on short and intermediate routes. At the very least, his speed and contested-catch skills should make for a nice fit alongside Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson, Jordan Reed (hamstring) and Chris Thompson (leg), providing Alex Smith with a well-rounded group of pass catchers.
More News
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Ready for new team•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Posts career highs in inconsistent season•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Held to two catches•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Logs long touchdown in loss•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Held to eight yards•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Catches four passes•
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.