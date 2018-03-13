Richardson is expected to sign a five-year, $40 million deal with the Redskins later this week, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

This actually sounds like a bit of a bargain compared to the other contracts being handed out, though Richardson's deal reportedly will include $20 million in guarantees. The 2014 second-round pick broke out in the 2016 playoffs and carried his momentum into 2017, catching 44 of 80 targets for 703 yards (8.8 per target) and six touchdowns in 16 games. Richardson will turn 26 in April and could still take another step forward if he can improve his work on short and intermediate routes. At the very least, his speed and contested-catch skills should make for a nice fit alongside Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson, Jordan Reed (hamstring) and Chris Thompson (leg), providing Alex Smith with a well-rounded group of pass catchers.