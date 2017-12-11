Richardson brought in three of seven targets for 72 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Jaguars.

Richardson scored a nifty 61-yard touchdown with 9:48 remaining in the game, helping the Jaguars begin a comeback from a 27-10 deficit. The fourth-year receiver had a down game (two receptions, eight yards) versus the tough Eagles secondary in Week 13, but his performance Sunday marked his second game in the last three with at least 70 yards receiving. Richardson's production still goes through some fluctuations, but he's now compiled a career-best 664 yards on a career-high 40 catches over 13 games. He'll look to continue building on those totals in a Week 15 showdown against the Rams.