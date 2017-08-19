Play

Richardson (shoulder) isn't expected to play in Friday's preseason game against the Vikings, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Richardson, who's on the mend from a sprained shoulder, was a game-time decision for Friday's exhibition so he'd appear to have favorable odds of suiting up for next week's matchup with the Chiefs.

More News
