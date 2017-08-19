Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Not expected to play Friday
Richardson (shoulder) isn't expected to play in Friday's preseason game against the Vikings, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Richardson, who's on the mend from a sprained shoulder, was a game-time decision for Friday's exhibition so he'd appear to have favorable odds of suiting up for next week's matchup with the Chiefs.
