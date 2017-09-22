Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Not on injury report
Richardson (finger) was removed from the injury report ahead of Sunday's game in Tennessee.
Though he was a full practice participant all week, Richardson presumably still has to deal with some pain in the finger he dislocated during last week's 12-9 win over the 49ers. He also played fewer snaps than Tyler Lockett in the contest, which suggests Richardson may just be the No. 3 receiver now that his teammate is up to speed.
