Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Playing Thursday
Richardson (groin) is listed as active Thursday at Arizona.
Richardson tended to hamstring tightness on a short week, resulting in DNPs both Tuesday and Wednesday. That said, he's available to the offense Thursday in what's expected to be a limited capacity. Considering he's averaging a whopping 10.6 YPT and leads the Seahawks with five touchdowns, he's a decent option in most formats.
More News
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Could be limited Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Will be game-time call Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Added to injury report•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Explodes against Texans•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Scores third TD of season•
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...
-
Trade targets with great schedules
Looking to bolster your roster for the playoffs? Here are 12 names you should trade for no...
-
What you missed: Dez still hobbled
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...