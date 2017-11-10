Richardson (groin) is listed as active Thursday at Arizona.

Richardson tended to hamstring tightness on a short week, resulting in DNPs both Tuesday and Wednesday. That said, he's available to the offense Thursday in what's expected to be a limited capacity. Considering he's averaging a whopping 10.6 YPT and leads the Seahawks with five touchdowns, he's a decent option in most formats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories