Teammate Doug Baldwin said Richardson's finger bone popped out of its skin early in Sunday's 12-9 win over the 49ers, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Richardson presumably dislocated his finger, but he stayed in the game and ultimately caught the winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter. He finished with only two catches for 19 yards on five targets, while Tyler Lockett caught six of nine targets for 64 yards. Despite his late-game heroics, Richardson is in danger of falling to No. 3 on the depth chart, if it hasn't happened already.