Richardson was inconsistent but nevertheless set career highs across the board in 2017, catching 44 passes for 703 yards and six touchdowns.

Richardson had nine games with less than 45 yards, including getting blanked in Week 17. If he wasn't capitalizing on the home-run ball, he wasn't doing much. He had nine catches of 20-plus yards in the first eight games, averaging 52 yards a game and scoring five touchdowns. In the second half of the season, he had four catches of 20-plus yards, averaging 36 yards a game and scoring once. And that was on two more targets than in the first half (41-39). Richardson is a free agent, and the Seahawks could decide to stick with Tyler Lockett, who has a similar skill set, and let Richardson walk.