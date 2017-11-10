Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Posts long reception in win
Richardson (groin) hauled in one of two targets for 43 yards in Thursday's 22-16 win over the Cardinals.
Richardson made his one catch count, posting his second reception of over 40 yards on the season. The 25-year-old speedster's six-catch effort in Week 8 against the Texans was essentially an outlier, as he's managed no better than three grabs in any other game. Richardson will now have an extended period to rest his ailing groin and ready himself for a Week 11 showdown with the Falcons on Monday Night Football.
