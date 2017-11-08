Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Questionable for Thursday
Richardson (groin) is listed as questionable to play Thursday at Arizona, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Richardson appeared on the Seahawks' injury report both Tuesday and Wednesday as a non-participant, but head coach Pete Carroll called the development the result of "some tightness" in the wideout's hamstring, per John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site. In the end, Carroll expects Richardson to be "OK" for Thursday's divisional showdown, but the wideout's status will be confirmed when the team releases its list of inactives approximately 90 minutes before the 8:25 p.m. EDT kickoff.
