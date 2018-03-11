Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Ready for new team
Richardson, an impending free agent, sent out a tweet suggesting he doesn't expect to re-sign with Seattle.
The 2014 second-round pick followed his strong performance in the 2016 playoffs with a breakout campaign in 2017, catching 44 of 80 targets for 703 yards (8.8 per target) and six touchdowns while playing all 16 games for the first time in his career. Also capable of contributing in the return game, Richardson should draw interest on the open market as a No. 2 receiver. The Seahawks likely will move forward with Tyler Lockett and 2017 third-round pick Amara Darboh behind Doug Baldwin, potentially adding more pass-catching talent in free agency and/or the draft. With tight end Jimmy Graham also expected to leave, Seattle will need to replace at least 32.1 percent of targets, 30.7 percent of receiving yards and 47.1 percent of receiving touchdowns from last season. Doug Baldwin could be headed for a career high in targets after landing between 98 and 126 the past four years.
More News
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Posts career highs in inconsistent season•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Held to two catches•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Logs long touchdown in loss•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Held to eight yards•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Catches four passes•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Posts long reception in win•
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.