Richardson, an impending free agent, sent out a tweet suggesting he doesn't expect to re-sign with Seattle.

The 2014 second-round pick followed his strong performance in the 2016 playoffs with a breakout campaign in 2017, catching 44 of 80 targets for 703 yards (8.8 per target) and six touchdowns while playing all 16 games for the first time in his career. Also capable of contributing in the return game, Richardson should draw interest on the open market as a No. 2 receiver. The Seahawks likely will move forward with Tyler Lockett and 2017 third-round pick Amara Darboh behind Doug Baldwin, potentially adding more pass-catching talent in free agency and/or the draft. With tight end Jimmy Graham also expected to leave, Seattle will need to replace at least 32.1 percent of targets, 30.7 percent of receiving yards and 47.1 percent of receiving touchdowns from last season. Doug Baldwin could be headed for a career high in targets after landing between 98 and 126 the past four years.