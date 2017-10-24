Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Scores third TD of season
Richardson caught both of his targets Sunday for 61 yards and a touchdown in Seattle's win at the Giants.
Richardson made the most of his limited opportunities, scoring on a 38-yard pass play for his third touchdown of the season. Output of 60 yards and a score is about his ceiling, though, as he averages only about five targets a game.
