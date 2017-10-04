Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Snags three passes against Indy
Richardson reeled in all three of his targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 46-18 beat down of Indianapolis.
Richardson hauled in passes of 37 and 21 during the contest, bringing his season total of 20+ yard plays to four, already a single-season career high. The fourth-year player has totaled at least 50 yards or scored in each of Seattle's first four games. It appears as though the trade away of Jermaine Kearse has done Richardson good. While he still has plenty of competition from Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, and Jimmy Graham, Richardson is at least showing flashes of the type of player Seattle spent a second-round pick on in 2014.
