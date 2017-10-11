Play

Richardson brought in three of five targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Rams.

Sunday was the first real dud of the season for Richardson, who had tallied at least 59 yards or scored a touchdown in each of the first four weeks of the year. Despite Sunday's poor performance, Richardson is still having a career year as Seattle's big-play threat. He leads Seattle with four plays of 20 or more yards and two touchdowns. He is also second in yards and third in targets. Expect Week 5 to be more exception than rule as Richardson has looked pretty good since replacing the departed Jermaine Kearse atop the depth chart.

