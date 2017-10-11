Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Snags three passes against Rams
Richardson brought in three of five targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Rams.
Sunday was the first real dud of the season for Richardson, who had tallied at least 59 yards or scored a touchdown in each of the first four weeks of the year. Despite Sunday's poor performance, Richardson is still having a career year as Seattle's big-play threat. He leads Seattle with four plays of 20 or more yards and two touchdowns. He is also second in yards and third in targets. Expect Week 5 to be more exception than rule as Richardson has looked pretty good since replacing the departed Jermaine Kearse atop the depth chart.
More News
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Snags three passes against Indy•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Not on injury report•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Full practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Plays through dislocated finger•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Catches four passes in opener•
-
Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Listed as starter on depth chart•
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 Rankings Review
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Week 6 QB Rankings
We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder -- yet. Check out what our trio of experts have...
-
Week 6 RB Rankings
How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...