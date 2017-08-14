Richardson (shoulder) suffered an AC sprain during Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Per the report, Richardson will be sidelined for an indefinite amount of time. The injury comes at a particularly tough time considering Richardson had been working his way up the depth chart and looked to be on the cusp of taking that next step. It remains somewhat unknown as of whether or not he'll be ready for the season opener, but things should clear up in the coming days.