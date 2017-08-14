Play

Richardson injured his shoulder during Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Richardson was promptly held out for the remainder of the preseason contest. His status moving forward remains somewhat murky given the early stages of the injury. We should have a more clear understanding of his availability in the coming days.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories