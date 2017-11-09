Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Will be limited Thursday
Richardson (groin) is expected to suit up for Thursday's game at Arizona, but his snap count may be limited, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Richardson has been an effective No. 2 behind Doug Baldwin this season, turning the fourth-most targets (39) on the Seahawks into 52 yards per game and a team-high five touchdowns. While a tight hamstring kept Richardson out of practice both Tuesday and Wednesday, he's expected to suit up Thursday, albeit in a limited capacity.
