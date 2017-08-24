Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Will play Friday
Richardson (shoulder) will be available for Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks, Liz Mathews of USAToday.com reports.
Richardson was unable to play in the Seahawks' second preseason matchup against the Vikings due to the minor shoulder injury, but he'll be back in action Friday. Tyler Lockett (leg) may still be unable to return, which would allow Richardson to see first-team reps at wide receiver alongside Doug Baldwin.
