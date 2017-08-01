Seahawks' Paul Richardson: Works with first-team offense
Richardson ran with the first-team offense the first couple days of training camp opposite No. 1 WR Doug Baldwin, the Seattle Times reports.
Richardson had an impressive finish to last year after Tyler Lockett suffered a season-ending injury. If Lockett is slow to return, Richardson could wind up with a bigger role than expected. Jermaine Kearse is the other option, but Lockett supplanted him as the No. 2 WR late last season, and now Richardson looks to be holding him off. Lockett is expected to come off the PUP list later this week, but he'll be worked in slowly. Keep Richardson on the radar.
