Lynch (head) had to exit Sunday's preseason matchup with the Vikings in the fourth quarter after taking an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit from Vikings cornerback Holton Hill, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.

Hill was ejected on the play, while Lynch was eventually able to walk to the sideline under his own power. Lynch had struggled prior to leaving the game, completing only six of 15 passes for 67 yards without a touchdown or turnover. His bid to beat out Geno Smith for the backup job behind Russell Wilson looks unlikely to succeed at this point.